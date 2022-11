The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), joined world leaders in congratulating Brazils newly elected President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. This followed Silvas win after a hard-fought, divisive runoff election against the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro. Buharis congratulatory message is contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper