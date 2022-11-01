Doctors sensitise Ebonyi residents to Lassa fever prevention

Mdecins Sans Frontires (Doctors Without Borders), on Monday, tasked residents of Ebonyi State on the need to prevent the resurgence of Lassa fever in the state, saying its outbreak was imminent during the dry season. The humanitarian organisation thus called on communities to take measures aimed at forestalling the outbreak of the virus. Addressing journalists Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

