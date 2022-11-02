ECOWAS agency reaffirms commitment to sustainable energy

The Economic Community of West African states Centre for Renewable and Energy Efficiency has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring sustainable energy across the ECOWAS member-states by 2030. The Executive Director, ECREE, Mr Francis Simpore, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja, during the closing ceremony of the seventh edition of ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum 2022. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
