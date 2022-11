The Chief Magistrate of Bogo Court VIII, Japheth Maida, on Wednesday, adjourned the case involving a Gombe State-based activist, Musa Ali-Maishanu, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, and the police. Ali-Maishanu, the regional Coordinator of a Non-Governmental Organisation, Global Pan-Africanism Network Nigeria, who is on bail, was detained and prosecuted by Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper