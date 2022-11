A consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Prof. Rosemary Ogu, has decried the high mortality rate arising from breast cancer in Nigeria, insisting that the diagnosis is not a death sentence. Ogu, who is the head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, expressed worry that despite increasing enlightenment programmers the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper