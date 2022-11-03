The Coalition of United Political Parties on Thursday commended former President, Olusegun Obasanjo for successfully negotiating a cessation of hostilities between the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayans, describing him as a reformer, visionary and defender of democracy in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. The coalition said Obasanjo, had over the years, undertaken several successful Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Obasanjo, a democrat, peacemaker CUPP