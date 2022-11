Two persons, Mubarak Muhammad and Nazifi Bala were on Wednesday arraigned before Kano Magistrate Court 58 Nomans land Kano, for alleged defamation of character against the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje. According to First Information Report, the duo in a video, posted on Facebook that the governor did not see land without selling Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper