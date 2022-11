The President General, League of Imams and Alfas in South-West, Edo and Delta states, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere, has stressed the importance of unity and cohesion among Yoruba race, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Kewulere, who is the Grand Imam of Ekiti, made the call in Ado-Ekiti, while speaking with newsmen on the 2023 general Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper