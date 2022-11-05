Alleged defamation: Free Tinubu media coordinator, Keyamo tells Diri

The Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has demanded the immediate release of the Bayelsa State Media Coordinator, Ebikpoemi Ugo, from the state police custody. This is as he knocked Governor Douye Diri for being allegedly intolerant of criticisms from the opposition and his unnecessary show of force through the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

