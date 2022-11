The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has described the dilapidation of the East-West Road worsened by the flooding in Bayelsa State as unbelievable. Sylva, who spoke when he visited some flooded communities in the state and the Okogbe-Ihuike-Ahoada section of the road damaged by the disaster, said the Federal Government would ensure Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper