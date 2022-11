The Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, has denied the speculation that it had increased its school fees and other fees in the institution. The Rector of the Polytechnic, Micheal Arimanwa, told journalists in Owerri that the institution doesnt increase and impose fees on students arbitrarily. Arimanwa said that fees in the institution were affordable Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper