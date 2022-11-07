Keystone Bank Limited has debunked a statement credited to a political group, TakeBackNaija Initiative, which alleged that the Federal Government had ordered the closure of its accounts with the Bank for supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi. In a statement issued by Keystone Bank Management and made available to newsmen Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today FG did not order Keystone Bank to close TakeBackNaija account Management