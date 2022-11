The Islamic State West Africa Province has carried out no fewer than 1,480 attacks in the country between July 2009 and August 2022. Also, about 15,111 victims have died and over 3.2 million Nigerians displaced as a result of the attacks. These were contained in the Agora Policy report, titled, Understanding and tackling insecurity in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper