The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said it will appeal the October 28 conviction of its Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, for contempt of court. The anti-graft agencys spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, told our correspondent on Tuesday. The commission is appealing the ruling, Uwujaren said. A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama has convicted Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper