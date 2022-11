A 64-year-old man, Ojo Joseph, who reportedly set his five stepchildren ablaze in Ondo town, Ondo State, was on Wednesday paraded at the state Police Command, Akure, the state capital. The suspect allegedly committed the crime while the victims were asleep following a disagreement between him and their mother at the Fagun Area of Ondo Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper