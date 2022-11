No fewer than 11 people were burnt dead and seven injured in a multiple crash that occured on Thursday along Ejule-Ochadamu by Olofu Bridge, Ochadamu in Kogi State. In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem, on Thursday, the accident involved 20 vehicles including a truck, a tanker, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper