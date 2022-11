Some unknown gunmen have abducted a driver of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Seun Emmanuel, along Owo-Ifon road in Ondo State, demanding N10milion for his release. It was gathered that the driver and his boss and manager in the BEDC Ondo Region were attacked on Tuesday, on their way to Akure from Ifon, the headquarters Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper