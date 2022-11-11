INEC will conduct fair elections despite attacks -Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the Commission will not be discouraged from conducting transparent and credible elections in 2023. Mahmood was speaking against the background of Thursdays attacks on the commissions offices in Ogun and Osun States. The INEC Chairman stated this during an emergency meeting of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
