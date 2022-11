Troops have killed a notorious terrorist commander, Dogo Maikasuwa in a forest at the Gengere-Kaso general area, around the Chikun and Kajuru boundaries in Kaduna State. Dogo Maikasuwa, it was gathered led a series of deadly operations in the Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the state, worst hit by terrorist activities over the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper