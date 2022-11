Team Nigeria has won a silver medal at the African Continental Archery Championship holding in Pretoria, South Africa. Rotimi Williams, Olatayo Olasehinde and Damilola Sholademi who represented Nigeria in the mens 50m compound bow, won silver, coming second behind South Africa. In the mixed category comprising both genders, Williams, Sholademi and Kachollom Enyenihi won silver. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper