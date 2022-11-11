The National Youth Service Corps and International Federation on Ageing-Nigeria have concluded arrangements to boost the delivery of health services and humanitarian response to rural dwellers through mobile hospitals/clinics. At the Integrated National Mobile/Field Hospital Initiative for Humanitarian Intervention and Social Response Project/Partnership Outreach Meeting held on Friday in Abuja, both Organisations noted that the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today NYSC, group partner on healthcare service delivery