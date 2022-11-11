Portugal friendly: Peseiro drops Musa, names Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has left out captain Ahmed Musa and Queens Park Rangers defender Leon Balogun from the squad to face Portugal in a friendly encounter in Lisbon next Thursday but named vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in a 23-man squad. The encounter at the Estadio Jose Alvalade Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
