Famous Nigeria writer, Dillibe Onyeama, is dead. The death of the 71-year-old was announced by his son, Dillibe Jnr. on his Facebook page on Friday. Sharing pictures of the deceased, the grieving son stated that he had learnt a lot from his fathers life. He wrote, Even though we were far apart, I have never Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper