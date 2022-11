The Executive Secretary, Ebonyi State Council on Public Procurement, Mrs Uzoma Betty-Ify, has on Thursday said Governor David Umahi does not interfere with procurement jobs and processes in the state. She stated this during a two-day Quarterly Stakeholder Public Procurement Dialogue, tagged, Public Procurement in Ebonyi StateEfforts, Processes, Issues and Challenges, in Abakaliki, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper