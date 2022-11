A Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has sentenced a 19-year-old man, Olamide Olasode, to seven years in prison, without an option of fine, for stealing cables worth N397,000 from an uncompleted building. The Magistrate, I.O Abudu, sentenced Olasode after the latter had pleaded guilty to the two counts of felony and stealing Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper