Restructuring, main task before next president Afenifere, others

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Ijaw National Congress have said whoever emerges as the next president of Nigeria must be ready to restructure the country. They insisted that each state must be allowed to manage its resources while contributing a percentage to the Federal Government as opposed to the current system. Afenifere Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
