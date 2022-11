Commercial activities began to pick up in Anambra States major cities, which had previously been deserted due to the sit-at-home on Monday. The sit-at-home order initially ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, in solidarity with their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had long been suspended, as announced by the groups Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful. Despite Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper