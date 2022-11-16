Algeria shuts TV station for broadcasting sex scene

Algerian authorities have ordered the closure of a private television station for broadcasting scenes deemed offensive, the official APS agency said. The Audio-visual Regulation Authority has decided to definitively close the El Adjwaa channel, APS reported late Monday. The decision came after the channel broadcast an American film including sexually explicit scenes between a near-naked Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
