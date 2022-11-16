I will represent youths in NASS 30-year-old PDP candidate





The Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti South Federal Constituency 1, Ekiti State, Henrich Akomolafe, has pledged to always represent the interest of the youths in the lower chamber of the National Assembly if elected. The 30-year-old House of Reps-hopeful made this statement while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper