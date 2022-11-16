Produce Adelekes certificates, Osun election tribunal tells INEC

By
Headliners
-
7



The Osun Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday granted a subpoena ordering the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state, to produce the nomination form and academic certificates used by Senator Ademola Adeleke in the 2018 governorship election. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the state and the All Progressives Congress had on Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR