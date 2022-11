A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama 1, Jos, Plateau State, on Thursday, dissolved the eight-year marriage between one Samira Makama and her husband, Muhammed Musa, over his inability to cater for his family. A panel of judges made up of Malam Sadiq Adam and Mr Hyacenth Dolnanan, in granting the request made by Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper