The Federal Government has identified about 213 gas blocks that are open for investments. A document obtained by The PUNCH titled, Nigerias Cretaceous Basins: The Potentials for Gas, put together by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, stated that the gas blocks were located in the Niger Delta, Anambra, Benue Trough, Bida, Chad, Dahomey and Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper