World champions France arrived in Doha, on Wednesday, seeking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962. Ten members of the 2018 title-winning squad return, including captain Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann. But the defending champions, grouped with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia, are without first-choice midfield pair Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper