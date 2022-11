The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps has arrested five suspects in Ikere Ekiti in the Ikere Local Government Area of the state for allegedly defrauding a victim who is a resident of Abeokuta in Ogun State to the tune of N2.5million. The Corps Commander, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd), said that the suspects, 44 years old Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper