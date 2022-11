says were confident of victory Yari leads Zamfara gov campaign council Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has inaugurated the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his Governorship Campaign Council. Matawalle, while inaugurating the two councils, on Saturday, urged its members to deploy all available resources for the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper