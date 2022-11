Shell Petroleum says it has begun distribution of relief materials worth 1 million dollars to flood-impacted communities in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Imo States. The Media Relations Manager of the company, Mrs Abimbola Essien-Nelson, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos. Essien-Nelson quoted Mr Osagie Okunbor, the Country Chairman, Shell Companies in Nigeria Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper