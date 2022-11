Novak Djokovic beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 7-5 6-3 to collect a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday. Djokovic, as a result, earned the biggest paycheck ever in tennis ‘ 4,740,300 dollars ‘ for completing the season-ending tournament unbeaten. Djokovic sealed victory in style with his ninth ace to collect the title for the first Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper