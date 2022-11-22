2023: INEC to deploy 176,846 BVAS machines





The Independent National Electoral Commission has disclosed that it will deploy a total of 176, 846 of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System for the February 2023 general elections. The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, revealed this at he Hubert Humphrey Fellowship Alumni Association Annual Seminar 2022 in Abuja on Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper