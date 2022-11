Boko Haram insurgents have continued to surrender in the terror-troubled North-East as the Nigerian military widens its offensive against terror in the region and around Lake Chad. No fewer than 51 of the insurgents, comprising two of their commanders, Baa Usman (Munzir) and Alhaji Ari (Nakib), and 49 fighters surrendered to troops of the Operation Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper