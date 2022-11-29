FG begins 14-day paternity leave for civil servants





The Federal Government has approved the commencement of a 14-working-day paternity leave for federal civil servants. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this on Monday in a circular with ref no: HCSF/SPSO/ODD/NCE/RR/650309/3, dated 25th November, 2022. The circular titled, Computation of Leave Based on Working Days and Approval Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper