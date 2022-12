The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Thursday, said the AIDS-related deaths in the country have declined from 264,463 in 2015 to about 51,000 in 2022. Mustapha said this at an event in Abuja in commemoration of the World AIDS Day with the theme: Equalize to End AIDS: Equal access to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper