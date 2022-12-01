Two radiotherapy machines working in Nigeria Ex-health minister

A former Minister of Health and member of the Lancet Commission on Oncology, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said Nigeria needs more radiotherapy machines to improve access to cancer care in the country. Adewole said this had become imperative for better treatment outcomes among cancer patients, lamenting that only two radiotherapy machines were working in the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
