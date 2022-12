A 70-year-old man with four wives and 20 children has been arrested by Zamfara State Anti-Thuggery Committee for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. Parading the suspect on Friday, the chairman of the committee, Bello Bakyasuwa, said the suspect has confessed to have raped the teenage girl twice. Bakyasuwa said the suspect was arrested by the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper