A former national president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Cardinal John Onaiyekan and the Archbishop of Abuja catholic diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, will be honored with honorary doctorate degrees by an Abuja-based Catholic institution, Veritas University, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Rev. Fr. Professor Hyacinth Ichoku, made this known in Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper