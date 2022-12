Flutterwave, Africas leading payments technology company, partners with the Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) to host the Annual Conference of CeBIH for 2022, towards growing and securing the payments ecosystem in Nigeria. The conference which holds in Lagos on Friday, December 2nd, 2022, promises to chart the course for combating fraud in payments. This Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper