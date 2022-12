E-commerce company, Jumia, has announced that it generated $50.5m in revenue in Q3 2022. The company made this known during its Q3 2022 earnings call on Tuesday. According to Jumia the $50.5m is an increase of six percent from the $47.6m reported in Q2. This also represents an 18.4 percent increase from the $42.7m reported Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper