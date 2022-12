The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, to revert the withdrawal of the security personnel of the Zamfara State governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal, citing provisions of the constitution. The PDP also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Ikra Bilbis, Captain Bala Mairiga and other members of the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper