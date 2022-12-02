The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, said the stunted development experienced at the local government level is occasioned by governors and local government officials who pocket public funds. Buhari flayed state governors over what he described as their unfair treatment of his regime at the grassroots. The president said this at a Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today State govs corruption fuelling poor rural development Buhari