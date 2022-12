All Progressives Congress youths drawn from North West geopolitical zone have vowed to mobilise votes for their presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the Kaduna governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani in the 2023 general elections. Ata meeting which held on Friday to strategise for Tinubu and Sani ahead of the polls, the APC Zonal Youth leader, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper