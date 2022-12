Gunmen have shot three residents in Abule-Oko, Agbado, Olaogun and Ijoko communities in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday at about 8:30 am when the gunmen stormed the affected communities. The Commander of the So-Safe Corps in Ogun State, Soji Ganzallo, who confirmed the incident, said the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper